Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

What did Police Find in Montae Nicholson's Home?

ChrisRussell

The latest on the Montae Nicholson situation is this:

I don't know a lot about this seedy lifestyle, if I'm being honest but the lifestyle that Nicholson has been living has to be a major concern to the Redskins. He's certainly not good enough to justify the headache, in any reasonable opinion.

They'll never admit it and completely danced around the subject on Monday, when interim coach Bill Callahan was peppered with questions about why Nicholson was able and mentally prepared to play after a tragedy occurred in his home just a few days before. 

The Redskins allowed him to practice Friday and play Sunday probably because they had to be convinced he would not face any legal issues stemming from this tragedy, but what if they didn't have all of the information?

What if Nicholson wasn't telling the truth about what happened leading up to the death of a 21-year old woman?

Was it really worth it to rush Nicholson back into the lineup and give him full authority over the decision?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel & can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
ChrisRussell

Check out this popular thread of responses to our Ryan Kerrigan story from Tuesday. Lots of great…

0

Haskins Ready to Go!

ChrisRussell
0

One day at a time, Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Redskins offense will grow together. There will be many bumps in the road and hopefully many drop your jaw moments. It's all part of having a young quarterback and offense around him.

Snider: Tua Costs the Redskins

RickSnider
0

It was expected to be a quarterback heavy top-five in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now that's a major question and for a team apparently set at the position with Dwayne Haskins, a sudden change hurts the Skins.

ChrisRussell

Nothing that a lot of million dollars and "control" from "Uncle Dan" Snyder can't fix!

0

Wednesday Practice at Redskins Park

ChrisRussell
0

The Redskins were on the practice field at Redskins Park to begin game plan installation for the Detroit Lions.

Roster Moves for the Redskins

ChrisRussell
0

With Daron Payne and Tim Settle banged up and possibly unavailable for the Washington Redskins on Sunday, moves had to be made.

ChrisRussell

Best moment from Sunday's Redskins disaster? …

0
ChrisRussell

Ryan Kerrigan has one year left on his deal. He's going to be 32. What should the Redskins do this…

0
ChrisRussell

Who wants Colin Kaepernick in Washington with the Redskins?? How serious were/are the Skins?

0
ChrisRussell

I don't get some of the criticism I've seen and heard for Dwayne Haskins pleading with a suspect…

0