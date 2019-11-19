What did Police Find in Montae Nicholson's Home?

The latest on the Montae Nicholson situation is this:

I don't know a lot about this seedy lifestyle, if I'm being honest but the lifestyle that Nicholson has been living has to be a major concern to the Redskins. He's certainly not good enough to justify the headache, in any reasonable opinion.

They'll never admit it and completely danced around the subject on Monday, when interim coach Bill Callahan was peppered with questions about why Nicholson was able and mentally prepared to play after a tragedy occurred in his home just a few days before.

The Redskins allowed him to practice Friday and play Sunday probably because they had to be convinced he would not face any legal issues stemming from this tragedy, but what if they didn't have all of the information?

What if Nicholson wasn't telling the truth about what happened leading up to the death of a 21-year old woman?

Was it really worth it to rush Nicholson back into the lineup and give him full authority over the decision?

