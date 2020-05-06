RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

More OL Depth for Redskins

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Michael Liedtke on Wednesday.

The news was reported directly by his agent. 

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Liedtke has played a grand total of four offensive snaps in the last two seasons. 

That's light even by any standard. 

ProFootballReference.com (PFR) lists him as having three offensive snaps in the last THREE years but a total of 39 snaps on special teams. 

His agent says he can play every position. That's great of course, but the question will be this: Can he play any of them well? 

H/T to pal "Robostop10" for sending a tip to the story. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redskins Going from Bad to Worse?

Could the Washington Redskins be in line for the No. 1 overall pick in 2021? Yes, if a certain set of analytics are correct. Tank for Trevor Lawrence time?

Chris Russell

by

Rroland77

Rick Snider's Redskins Position Group Report Card

Free agency is largely done. The NFL Draft is over. The Washington Redskins are mostly set on their 90-man roster. Time for Professor Ricky to break out the grades.

RickSnider

by

ChrisRussell

Skins Spotlight: Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen is embarking on year number four with the Washington Redskins and in the NFL. A man's man and a leader in the "Skins Spotlight."

Chris Russell

Five Additional Free Agents That Could Work for the Redskins

The Washington Redskins have plenty of new faces in different places. Could they add one or two more? Yes. Will they? We don't know. Here's five possibilities.

Alan Lepore

7 NFL Trades That Should Happen?

Chris Russell

Former Redskins LB still has a home in B'More

Chris Russell

A Legend Passes Away

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

MMQB Power Rankings: Redskins Ranked ?

The Washington Redskins are not a highly regarded team nationally. They shouldn't be but they are better than the outside perception. This I know.

Chris Russell

by

abelincoln

Skins Spotlight: Terry McLaurin

The beginning of a new series here at RedskinsReport.com. We turn on the "Skins Spotlight" and put the focus on Terry McLaurin of the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

Bears LB Roquan Smith is ........

Chris Russell