More OL Depth for Redskins

The Washington Redskins agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Michael Liedtke on Wednesday.

The news was reported directly by his agent.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Liedtke has played a grand total of four offensive snaps in the last two seasons.

That's light even by any standard.

ProFootballReference.com (PFR) lists him as having three offensive snaps in the last THREE years but a total of 39 snaps on special teams.

His agent says he can play every position. That's great of course, but the question will be this: Can he play any of them well?

H/T to pal "Robostop10" for sending a tip to the story.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.