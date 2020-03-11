More Reports on Snyder's Role Emerge

So what is Dan Snyder doing these days? Being patient? Is he pacing the floor? Is his hand deep inside the cookie jar or is he just dipping his fingers in at the top?

An informed source over the weekend told RedskinsReport.com that Snyder is "not interfering."

We also have this earlier this week from Albert Breer of The MMQB on the Redskins and Tagovailoa.

Kalyn Kahler of The MMQB, part of SI.com, posted this on Wednesday.

If you didn't click through (you should) - here's the juiciest part.

“I don’t think [Washington owner] Dan [Snyder] would want that,” says a source familiar with the organization’s thinking. “He wants to give Haskins the opportunity and I think Dan is infatuated with [Ohio State defensive end] Chase Young.”

Redskins fans can think whatever they want to think. NFL fans and media pundits are certainly going to think probably worse.

As I've said many times, I understand Dan Snyder being "involved" but certainly do not want him "interfering" as he did (allegedly) last April by forcing the selection of Dwayne Haskins.

I would also point out that the source used the term "think" to Kahler a few times. Also, the term "a source familiar" could be interpreted as someone who does not work inside the building.

Every report, every quote, every decision will have a lot of context and could be interpreted different ways.

Hopefully, this source is correct. The Redskins should ultimately want nothing to do with taking Tagovailoa at No. 2, regardless of what Dan wants and doesn't want.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.