More Tributes Pour in for Joe Bugel

The tributes continue to pour in for the legendary Joe Bugel who passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday.

Our Bryan Manning put together this reflection of Bugel's life featuring thoughts from Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, Wade Phillips and RedskinsReport.com's Rick Snider.

Former Redskins players Lorenzo Alexander and Will Montgomery took time out to remember Buges.

Renaldo Wynn, a former Redskins and NFL defensive lineman, who works with Joe Gibbs Racing had some nice words to say as well along with Andre Carter, who is a coach under Gregg Williams with the New York Jets.

coachcarter_93 Awe man. Say it isn’t so. Damn

Speaking of Gregg Williams, he joined my pals Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN Monday to remember Bugel.

Former Redskins offensive lineman Casey Rabach joined 106.7 The FAN as well to remember his position coach.

Joe Theismann and Joe Jacoby also took time out on 106.7 The FAN to remember "Boss Hog" as Bugel was lovingly known.

Here's more from Theismann:

Former Redskins Special Teams Coordinator and current Steelers coach in the same position, Danny Smith, texted RedskinsReport.com and offered his thoughts on Bugel's passing:

"Great man, great coach. I loved working with him."

Doug Williams was also fond of Buges as they won a Super Bowl together.

The World Champion Washington Nationals also offered their sympathies.

We'll leave you with one last memory. Bugel himself. When the Cowboys and Redskins were a intense rivalry.

