New Defensive Coordinator Brings New Defense

Jack Del Rio is replacing Greg Manusky as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins.

Del Rio is the first hire by new Redskins head coach, Ron Rivera and in his first statement, Del Rio has already declared he will installing a new 4-3 defense next season in Washington.

The Redskins have been in the 3-4 system for a decade, drafting accordingly as they have brought in larger defensive lineman to fit their scheme.

In the 3-4 defense NFL teams are looking to find bigger, stronger defensive linemen who can take on the blocks of offensive lineman and stuff the running game.

Whereas the defensive ends in 4-3 scheme are typically lighter, quicker, able to better bend the edge in attempting to get around offensive tackles and tight ends, when rushing the passer.

But of course alignment alone does not produce an effective defense.

In a 4-3 defense - you need ends who are quick enough to put pressure on the passer, yet strong enough to not get bullied and pushed around against the offense’s running attack.

Again, the defensive ends in a 3-4 alignment want to take up space, fill gaps, while occupying blockers; consequently, most of the making of tackles is designed to for the linebackers.

Thus a question or two immediately come to mind.

Since they have been drafting bigger defensive linemen such as Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, do the Redskins have quick enough lineman now who could play end well in the 4-3 scheme?

Perhaps outside linebackers Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan (if Kerrigan is retained) would be early candidates for defensive ends in a 4-3?

No doubt the Redskins will look to begin drafting a different type of defensive end during the Ron Rivera / Jack Del Rio era.

But there is no need to get ahead of ourselves.

There will be plenty of time for the new defensive staff to watch abundant film of this past 2019 season, assessing their current defensive depth chart, and what position changes they will create.

For now, it is enough to have hope again, that things will be trending upward for the Redskins defense.

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Redskins fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18