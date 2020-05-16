RedskinsReport
New Redskins WR Cody Latimer Arrested in Colorado

Chris Russell

The Redskins dodged a major bullet on the Quinton Dunbar mess but as is usual, their luck ran out quickly. 

One of their free-agent signings this March is in trouble with the law and it's not exactly pretty from the initial details. 

The Redskins have issued the following statement via text to RedskinsReport.com: "We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time," per a team spokesman. 

From TMZ, which is never where you want to be. 

Here are more details on what the former Broncos and Giants receiver is accused of:

Stay tuned for more details. 

What should the Redskins do moving forward with Cody Latimer? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

