New Statement from Washington NFL Team

Chris Russell

The Washington NFL organization has just announced the long time nickname and logo will soon be retired but is not officially gone until a review is completed. 

Via a statement released by the team on Monday morning:

"On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years. "

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com.

