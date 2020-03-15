NFL Salary Cap Reportedly Set

Now that the NFL Players Association has ratified the new collective bargaining agreement, we have a number for the league's salary cap provided by Adam Schefter.

$198.2 million is lower than the projected $200 million that the great website OvertheCap.com was using as a general number.

Based on the lower cap number, that would take the Redskins under $60 million.

Brandon Scherff's franchise tag tender would also have to be factored into that. As of right now (Sunday afternoon), we don't have an actual figure but it's expected to be between $15-16 million.

Essentially, the Redskins have about $45 million of operational cap space and until they trade Trent Williams, they wouldn't be able to get above that number.

That's still enough money to operate with but probably not if you're going to pay James Bradberry $15+ million and Austin Hooper 11+ million per year (even with lower first year cap figures), plus attack your other needs (veteran quarterback? veteran receiver? Linebacker? Free Safety?).

I could see one top priced target. I can't see two. If we even have free agency.

