Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

NFLPA Executive VP Lorenzo Alexander 1-on-1

Chris Russell

As training camps nears and logistics, safety protocols and collective bargaining issues get sorted out and negotiated, I was able to catch up with one of the executive vice president's of the NFL Players Association, Lorenzo Alexander to discuss all of the issues surrounding a return to play. 

Alexander, recently retired after a tremendous career with the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals & the Washington NFL team. 

A career that included two Pro Bowls and 191 games played along with 33.0 sacks and three interceptions. 

Alexander is still very actively involved in protecting player's rights despite retiring after Buffalo's heartbreaking overtime playoff loss in Houston last January. 

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Julie Donaldson Replaces Larry Michael?

Chris Russell

Wise for Dan Snyder to Hire Terry Bateman?

Dan Snyder makes decisions largely based on who is loyal to him. Terry Bateman might be a perfect example. Guess who got a huge promotion.

George Carmi

by

DanKuhn14

I Could Have Done More To Help

I could have done more. That's a regret that I have to live with after working for five years inside an NFL building.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

Washington Names Terry Bateman to Executive Role

Dan Snyder and the Washington NFL franchise finally provided some help for Ron Rivera Monday.

Chris Russell

Peter King Blasts Dan Snyder

Peter King blasts Dan Snyder saying he has no business owning an NFL team. He's not wrong.

Chris Russell

Washington Ranked Dead Last by PFT

The Washington NFL team which many loathe because of their name & now accusations of a culture out of control - also has a on-field perception problem.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Rivera Has "No Regrets" But His Hands Are More Than Full

Ron Rivera is full steam ahead by his words in trying to rebuild and shape a new culture in Washington. How much can he handle?

Chris Russell

Washington's Final Pick James Smith-Williams Shines

As training camp gets ready to start for rookies, James Smith-Williams is already setting himself apart.

Chris Russell

Dan Snyder Still Doesn't Get It

Dan Snyder is trying to do the right thing. We think. Or is he. There's mixed signals. However, many feel he's tone deaf.

Bryan Manning

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - Saying Goodbye

Rick Snider has published 90 stories, 37, 000 words and countless videos in his daily Washington Football Tales. Today he says goodbye.

RickSnider

by

IvanLambert