NFLPA Executive VP Lorenzo Alexander 1-on-1

As training camps nears and logistics, safety protocols and collective bargaining issues get sorted out and negotiated, I was able to catch up with one of the executive vice president's of the NFL Players Association, Lorenzo Alexander to discuss all of the issues surrounding a return to play.

Alexander, recently retired after a tremendous career with the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals & the Washington NFL team.

A career that included two Pro Bowls and 191 games played along with 33.0 sacks and three interceptions.

Alexander is still very actively involved in protecting player's rights despite retiring after Buffalo's heartbreaking overtime playoff loss in Houston last January.

