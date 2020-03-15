NFLPA Narrowly Certifies New CBA

It's official. Labor peace for a decade, a seventh playoff team in each conference, two extra playoff games and a 17th game in the regular season for all are coming.

When? We don't exactly know the answers to that just yet.

Why?

So there you have it. Thank goodness for not needing more than a simple majority because as you can see, this passed narrowly.

Here's my quick spin: An extra playoff team in each conference is great.

An extra playoff game and one less team on a bye is very good, although taxing on that team that was one of the best in the regular season.

I still remain absolutely against a 17th regular season game for all teams.

More football does not mean better football. It means more revenue for billionaires and millionaires.

Did anyone really need to see a 17th Cowboys game last year? No. Never mind not wanting to watch or consume a 17th Bengals game last season.

How about a 17th Redskins game? Anyone?

I would argue the more football we have for everyone - the worse it is.

Nobody will agree. Nobody cares about anything other than wanting more but there's nothing good that I can think of with having a 17th game for everyone. Sorry.

