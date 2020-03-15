RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

NFLPA Narrowly Certifies New CBA

Chris Russell

It's official. Labor peace for a decade, a seventh playoff team in each conference, two extra playoff games and a 17th game in the regular season for all are coming. 

When? We don't exactly know the answers to that just yet.

Why?

So there you have it. Thank goodness for not needing more than a simple majority because as you can see, this passed narrowly. 

Here's my quick spin: An extra playoff team in each conference is great. 

An extra playoff game and one less team on a bye is very good, although taxing on that team that was one of the best in the regular season. 

I still remain absolutely against a 17th regular season game for all teams. 

More football does not mean better football. It means more revenue for billionaires and millionaires. 

Did anyone really need to see a 17th Cowboys game last year? No. Never mind not wanting to watch or consume a 17th Bengals game last season. 

How about a 17th Redskins game? Anyone? 

I would argue the more football we have for everyone - the worse it is. 

Nobody will agree. Nobody cares about anything other than wanting more but there's nothing good that I can think of with having a 17th game for everyone. Sorry. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mock Draft Mania - A Monster Miami-Redskins Trade

The NFL Draft might not even take place on schedule in Vegas. Who knows what's going on? So all we can do is have a little fun and let you process it however you want.

Chris Russell

by

ckehne

Looks like NFL Draft in Vegas is off as well.

Chris Russell

Saints HC Sean Payton on free agency delay?

Chris Russell

Tag! You're it!

The Redskins have used the franchise tag before as we know. They used it as some sort of punishment for Kirk Cousins, not realizing what they were doing. Today, they used it relatively smartly.

Chris Russell

Could Thomas Davis be an answer?

The Redskins lost out on a couple of potential targets on Friday but one option at a need position opened up. One with strong Ron Rivera familiarity.

Chris Russell

A 5-minute update on how the franchise tag is affecting potential Redskins plans, a linebacker they could bring in on the cheap & the frustration with Trent Williams.

Chris Russell

Latest on Brandon Scherff & the franchise tag? (Via "Google News Initiative & "Locked on Redskins")

Chris Russell

Could the Redskins Fill with Fuller?

Kendall Fuller's career was on the rise when the Redskins traded him for Alex Smith. Two years later, now a Super Bowl Champion, could Fuller fill a massive hole in the secondary?

bmanning4

by

ChrisRussell

Potential Redskins Free Agency Targets Off Board

Cross 'em off your list barring an unexpected twist. The NFL's franchise tag hammer started pounding away on Friday taking a few expected names off the Redskins wish list.

Chris Russell

by

Cal732g

Redskins Price for Trent: A 2nd Round Pick?

As we expected, the Redskins are not only not going to get a first-round pick for Trent Williams but they are having serious issues getting even close to that.

Chris Russell