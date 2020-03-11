RedskinsReport
No chance I would pay $20 Million for Trent

Chris Russell

If Trent Williams is truly appreciative of Dan Snyder granting permission to seek a trade last week, he should do good ol' Uncle Dan a solid.

By lowering his asking price.

Not for the Redskins compensation but his asking price.

You may remember last week when Williams' agent Vince Taylor told Ben Standig of The Athletic "We really appreciate and respect Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity. This isn’t about a contract, but time for a change of scenery.”

That's nice but that was immediately diluted if not ambushed by the $20 million dollar per year asking point that Williams has. 

Trent could make it easier by lowering his reported asking price  per year to say $17 million, which is still top of the market but more tolerable. 

If $20 million per year price tag is true (as reported by John Keim),  there shouldn't be any takers. Not the Jets, Browns, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, Texans. Not even "The Undertaker."

The only reasonable way the Redskins are going to get a fair exchange in this situation, in my opinion, is if Williams lowers his request. 

Either that, or he could table a new contract upon a trade and agree to an adjustment or good faith period with his new team.

Why is all this important? Trent's in control but the Redskins have the ultimate trump card. They can reject any kind of deal and compensation offer that they want.

They don't have to trade him now or really ever. If they're not satisfied with what is being offered.  

This whole situation has been an absurd circus from the start. Bruce Allen and the Redskins blew a great opportunity last year to trade Williams for a possible first round pick.

I understood Allen's premise (many did not) to some degree. Don't set a bad precedent and bag $14 million in cap space moving forward.

By choosing that path - they also hurt themselves in terms of compensation and created a mess that served nobody well.

In essence, by doing it this way (assuming a trade occurs) - the Redskins organization will have earned back at least $25 million of cap space in exchange for Williams last two years but of course sent a bad message to the NFL in doing so.

It feels like Williams is trying to get paid for last year and this year all in the same shot. That's not really going to work well for anybody.

An acquiring team has to pay compensation on top of compensation. If both are extreme, it's likely not going to happen.

Both are going to be there, but it doesn't have to be absurd and over the top.

