No Cooley on Official Redskins Coaching Roster

The Washington Redskins officially announced a group of coaching hires on Wednesday morning.

You may remember that Chris Cooley's name was circulated as a possible addition to Ron Rivera's first coaching staff, but as of right now, he's not on the official list and efforts to reach out to Cooley and others in the last two days, have not been answered.

The Redskins list two offensive quality control coaches in Luke Del Rio and Todd Storm, so it's highly unlikely that a third quality control offensive assistant would be added.

Pete Hoener, as expected is the teams new tight ends coach but could Cooley still join as an assistant to that position group?

Also, Ken Zampese, as expected is the new quarterbacks coach even though there was some confusion as to his status on Tuesday.

Randy Jordan, the Redskins running backs coach (video above) since 2014 and Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor are the only two holdovers from the 2019 coaching staff.

