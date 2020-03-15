RedskinsReport
No Need for the NFL to be Tone Deaf

Chris Russell

Last week, I had very little faith or expectation that the NFL was going to do the right thing. Usually they don't. 

The NFL repeatedly has leaked over the last several days that they intend to open free agency and the new league year on time this Wednesday at 4 PM. 

There's no need for this. At all. In any way. 

You're the N-freaking-F-L! You don't need to hog the spotlight and make it all about you. The world is in a pandemic and we're supposed to worry about weather the Redskins overpay a tight end or a cornerback? 

If free agency starts on time, it would prove once again that just because you have money, success and power doesn't mean you have common sense. 

I'll be very candid. NFL free agency is great for business. Our business will be hurt if there is none or if it's tabled. Still, the right thing to do is the right thing to do. 

I became hopeful on Friday that the NFL would do the right thing, when ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio suggested that it was a possibility that the league would do the right thing.

I further became hopeful when Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, said there would likely be a delay. 

On Sunday late afternoon, Adam Schefter seemingly threw a wet blanket on doing the right thing.

Schefter added this to the fold: 

There's many reasons why the NFL should not do this as I explain below:

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

