No Redskins in Richmond

The Washington Redskins are officially staying home for training camp.

In a move that was completely expected, the Redskins are not going to be visiting the capital of the commonwealth in late July and maybe forever.

This was the Redskins last scheduled year of an eight-year contract to host camp at the Bon Secours branded facility that was built in 2013.

Here's more from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The deal has not been favorable for the city of Richmond but it was a slam dunk for the Redskins, who also scored major renovations and improvements at Redskins Park in Ashburn as part of the deal.

Redskins eliminate Richmond's annual training camp fee The City of Richmond and the Washington Redskins announced a significant modification to the current Redskins Training Camp agreement on Thursday that eliminates the requirement of the city's Economic Development Authority to pay a local cash contribution to cover some team expenses.

There's no word yet on fan attendance at camp this year, but it's hard to fathom that element will be allowed.

