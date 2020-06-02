RedskinsReport
No Redskins in Richmond

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins are officially staying home for training camp. 

In a move that was completely expected, the Redskins are not going to be visiting the capital of the commonwealth in late July and maybe forever. 

This was the Redskins last scheduled year of an eight-year contract to host camp at the Bon Secours branded facility that was built in 2013. 

Here's more from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The deal has not been favorable for the city of Richmond but it was a slam dunk for the Redskins, who also scored major renovations and improvements at Redskins Park in Ashburn as part of the deal. 

Redskins eliminate Richmond's annual training camp fee

The City of Richmond and the Washington Redskins announced a significant modification to the current Redskins Training Camp agreement on Thursday that eliminates the requirement of the city's Economic Development Authority to pay a local cash contribution to cover some team expenses.

There's no word yet on fan attendance at camp this year, but it's hard to fathom that element will be allowed. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

