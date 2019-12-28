Norman OUT for his Final Game with the Redskins

Josh Norman will not play and did not travel for the Washington Redskins this weekend.

His final game with the Redskins, despite being under contract for one more year has already been played.

The organization announced on Saturday, Norman, who has been out of practice with an illness of some kind, is out for Sunday in Dallas and that he did not travel.

Also, Terry McLaurin and Landon Collins, who were both ruled out on Friday, did not travel with the team either.

McLaurin and Collins will both be back next year. Norman, will not, under any reasonable opinion.

If for some reason, the Redskins were not to let him go because they didn't want to absorb a $3 million dead cap hit, Norman would probably retire or file a grievance of some sort.

He's wanted out long before the end of this year and the Redskins coaches and some in the front office wanted him out before this past free agency period.

It doesn't matter. He's gone.

It ends a very disappointing four-year decline for Norman. The Redskins were already going to need help at corner this offseason. It may have become their top priority.

Bruce Allen signed a guy to an all-world contract, who had a great pass rush in Carolina, and was used almost exclusively as a cover-3 zone left corner. When Joe Barry used him as such (correctly) against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in his first two weeks with the Redskins, everyone went ballistic. Except me.

I yelled as loud as I could that week and during the preseason and after that the Redskins signed a one-dimensional corner. Richard Sherman was almost exclusively used the same way in Seattle. The only difference is Sherman was taller, more athletic, smarter and with better personnel and coaches.

Norman was always going to be exposed in man coverage deep. He was always going to be out-shined in trail coverage across the field and he was. He was not good in 2016. Or 2018 and certainly not this year.

He was so feisty and competitive that occasionally he would have a bright moment against Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 3 of that first year and for the most part in 2017, but once again, he was exposed big time in 2018.

In 2019, Norman was credited with allowing eight touchdowns while playing in nine full games (snap count of 40 +). He allowed eight touchdowns in 2018 as well, per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF). His passer rating against was 133.3 per PFF.

