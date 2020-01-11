RedskinsMaven
O'Connell Joins McVay and Rams

Chris Russell

Kevin O'Connell is reportedly heading west instead of staying in the "NFC Least" to join former Redskins offensive coordinator, Sean McVay, as the new boss on offense for the Rams. 

On Friday, O'Connell was said to be considering the Rams, Brown and Eagles. It would have been a great fit in my opinion for him in Philadelphia with Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz. 

Now, his job will be to try and squeeze some good juice out of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley after the Rams disappointed everyone by being eliminated with a week to go in the season after making the Super Bowl less than a year ago. 

An interesting twist: O'Connell and McVay never worked together with the Redskins as K.O.C. didn't join the Washington staff as quarterbacks coach until after McVay had left for Los Angeles. 

Clearly, McVay has been consumed by making changes to his team and staff. He also allowed Wade Phillips contract to expire and leave, while he reportedly has bypassed former Redskins Defensive Coordinator, Joe Barry. 

It might be because Barry is heading back to USC to become their new defensive play caller. 

What's interesting and curious to me is that McVay possibly could have hired the man who retained him in 2014, Jay Gruden, in a reverse flip. 

It's possible McVay and Gruden talked about the role and perhaps it just did not work out. 

Gruden recently said he wanted to get back to work in 2020. 

