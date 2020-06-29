Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Duane Thomas + Redskins Finally Doing Right

Ol’ Ricky never knew this story until writing his book. It seems the one number the Redskins retired would have returned if not for an act of trickery by the team’s equipment manager.

Duane Thomas arrived from Dallas wanting No. 33 like he wore with the Cowboys and West Texas A & M. Problem was Sammy Baugh wore that number and the hall-of-famer was the greatest Redskin ever after drafted in 1937 when the team arrived from Boston. Eighty-three years later, no one has still proven better than the cornerback/defensive back/punter who has some team records to this day.

Now Thomas didn’t exactly have any goodwill banked with the Redskins to earn the number. He was a decent running back with the Cowboys, but this was 1973 when the rivalry was hot. Fans didn’t exactly like having someone from Dallas playing for Washington albeit spending the previous year in San Diego. They sure wouldn’t be happy to see him donning Baugh’s number.

But Thomas asked equipment manager Tommy McVean to call Baugh, who lived on his Texas ranch until dying in 2008. At least ask the man if it would be OK for someone else to wear his number.

OK, McVean called knowing the answer was no. Only, Baugh didn’t care and said go ahead. McVean looked to Thomas and said sorry, here’s No. 47.

And that’s how it’s done, boys and girls.

Tomorrow: Ol’ Ricky remembers No. 28 Darrell Green. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.