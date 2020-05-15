RedskinsReport
Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales: Pepper Passes Away

RickSnider

Pepper Rodgers was one of the funnier story-tellers that Ol’ Ricky ever met. In fact, we planned to tell his tale today. After hearing Pepper died on Thursday, it’s only fitting we still remember him at RedskinsReport.com, part of SI.com.

Pepper was technically vice president of football operations for a couple seasons, but really was just owner Dan Snyder’s buddy before anyone ever heard of Bruce Allen. Pepper nearly became head coach when Norv Turner was fired late in 2000. More on that later. 

Pepper met Snyder as a liaison with FedEx when the company bought naming rights to the stadium. Nobody tells stories better than Pepper. If he had become head coach, it would have become the first press conference ended by reporters tiring of stories and needing to write by deadline. 

Snyder made Pepper a regular in the owner’s box on game days where he could entertain the crowd. And, Pepper had a million stories. He started on Georgia Tech’s 1952 national championship. He threw a touchdown pass and kicked a field goal in the Sugar Bowl win. 

Pepper was a 12-round pick by Baltimore in 1954, but opted to become an Air Force pilot for five years. Pepper then became quarterbacks coach at Florida where he mentored a Heisman Trophy winner – Steve Spurrier. Pepper later became a winning USFL coach. 

Snyder had been itching to fire Turner when buying the team in June 1999, but it was too late to change coaches that season and then the Redskins won the NFC East so Turner stayed. But, at 7-6 after a frustrating loss at FedEx Field, Snyder stayed late into the night at the stadium. I know, I was there at midnight after a 1 p.m. game reporting Turner would be fired in the morning. 

Snyder told defensive coordinator Ray Rhodes and offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie that Rodgers would be the interim coach for the final three games. Both coaches balked over it. Said they wouldn’t call plays for anyone else. 

Snyder backed down. Rhodes didn’t want the job. Robiskie grabbed the chance even if for three weeks. Rodgers stayed in the owner’s box. Turner was fired as soon as he showed up to Redskins Park. 

Everybody liked Pepper, who died at age 88. He was a funny guy you’d love to have a few beers with after a round of golf. He just wasn’t the right choice for head coach. 

Ol’ Ricky returns on Monday.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

