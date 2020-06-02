RedskinsReport
Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Scott Turner (The Player)

RickSnider

There were two Scott Turners around Redskins Park in 1995. One was a teenage ball boy who was the son of coach Norv Turner. The other was the seventh-round cornerback who somehow managed to stay for three seasons. In a weird way, I wondered if his name helped the corner remain.

Turner was at the bottom of the depth chart, but still managed a long career in the NFL. After three seasons in Washington, he played four with San Diego and one more with Denver in 2003.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Ol’ Ricky was googling new offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who somehow went from teenage ball boy to 38-years old while we weren’t watching. Meanwhile, the Redskins cornerback came up in Wikipedia as Scott Turner (Politician.)

Couldn’t be the same guy, could it? Sure enough, that cornerback has grown quite a career. Turner served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2013-17 before losing re-election by 127 votes. A successful businessman who founded a men’s suit company, Turner was named to the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council by President Trump in 2019.

By the way, Scott is his middle name. He’s Eric Scott Turner.

Tomorrow: Ol’ Ricky remembers why Redskins jerseys were a different shade of burgundy in 1969. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

