Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - 'Tricky Dick' + No Preseason?

Ol’ Ricky remembers Tricky Dick, a nickname for President Richard Nixon who eventually resigned in disgrace after covering up his role in the Watergate break-in. But if people only knew how badly Nixon blew designing a play he might have exited much earlier.

Like all things connected with Nixon, there’s some dispute whether the president truly designed a play used in the 1971 playoffs versus San Francisco. But, I talked to enough people around it to believe Nixon did and its 13-yard loss saw others cover up Nixon’s role so as to not embarrass him. After all, worse things were coming.

Coach George Allen and Nixon were old California buddies, meeting in 1951 when both were on the East Coast. Nixon attended many Los Angeles Rams games in the 1960s when Allen coached. When Allen arrived in Washington in 1971, the president was hooked on local football. Allen asked Nixon to come to practice for a pep talk so the latter helicoptered to the practice facility in Herndon, Va. Nixon even called a play in practice.

Before the team’s first playoff game in 26 years, Nixon called Allen with a play. Allen gave the phone to quarterback Billy Kilmer, who heard Nixon suggest a reverse play. Well, the play lost 13 yards and the subsequent field goal was blocked in the eventual 24-20 loss.

Columnist Art Buchwald later wrote: "If George Allen doesn't accept any more plays from Richard Nixon, he may go down in history as one of pro football's greatest coaches."

Well, 1972 saw Nixon and Allen go in different directions. The team went to the Super Bowl while Nixon’s burglars were caught breaking in to the Democratic National Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Washington football team in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.