Pat Shurmur on the Redskins Radar?

Could former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur be heading to Washington and down 95 to join the Redskins?

My pal Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The FAN & NBC Sports Washington suggests that indeed he is a candidate with a slight twist.

Shurmur has always been a productive offensive coordinator but his two stints as head coaches have been debacles.

The Redskins could do a lot worse than Shurmur if Kevin O'Connell leaves or is not retained.

Shurmur was last the offensive coordinator when Case Keenum and the Minnesota Vikings went to the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia.

So that's another interesting twist here: Could Keenum be more likely to return if a guy he had his best success with is here in Washington?

Shurmur's offense in Philadelphia as offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 both ranked in the top-five under then head coach, Chip Kelly.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.