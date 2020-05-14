Payne Pushing a Truck

Daron Payne is a strong man. This was never in question and if you need visual evidence in mid-May, you're in luck!

He can't be at Redskins Park. Gym facilities are closed so why not get creative?

The former first-round pick enters a critical year number three of his career after being the Redskins No. 13 overall selection in 2018.

He'll be eligible at the end of the 2020 season for a contract extension and for a guaranteed (fully) fifth-year option that would lock him up until the end of the 2022 season.

