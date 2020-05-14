RedskinsReport
Payne Pushing a Truck

Chris Russell

Daron Payne is a strong man. This was never in question and if you need visual evidence in mid-May, you're in luck! 

He can't be at Redskins Park. Gym facilities are closed so why not get creative?

The former first-round pick enters a critical year number three of his career after being the Redskins No. 13 overall selection in 2018. 

He'll be eligible at the end of the 2020 season for a contract extension and for a guaranteed (fully) fifth-year option that would lock him up until the end of the 2022 season. 

Would you be able to push a truck for fun? Is Payne the only Redskin player that can do this? What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

