PepsiCo Issues Statement on Redskins

In a statement released Friday afternoon by a PepsiCo spokesperson:

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

The Redskins issued a statement earlier on Friday, which was supported by an NFL statement.

Washington Redskins Issue Statement on Name In another crazy development, the Washington Redskins have announced something that has not happened in the past. "In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name.

