RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

PepsiCo Issues Statement on Redskins

Chris Russell

In a statement released Friday afternoon by a PepsiCo spokesperson:

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

The Redskins issued a statement earlier on Friday, which was supported by an NFL statement.

Washington Redskins Issue Statement on Name

In another crazy development, the Washington Redskins have announced something that has not happened in the past. "In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name.

Redskins fans - have you changed your mind on the name debate considering all of the recent developments? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wall Street Journal: Redskins New Name before 2020 Season?

Per the Wall Street Journal and there are other reports indicating the same, the Redskins name could be changed in short time.

Chris Russell

Washington Redskins Issue Statement on Name

After FedEx & Nike made significant decisions Thursday, the Washington Redskins have countered with their own move.

Chris Russell

Redskins Report One-on-One - Liz Clarke Washington Post

Liz Clarke of the Washington Post joins us after her exclusive reporting on the door being slammed shut to the Redskins at RFK.

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Jack Kent Cooke's Grave

Where late Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke is buried + will NFL play all year?

RickSnider

Redskins Camp Likely to be Smaller

Adam Schefter is reporting that NFL teams & the Washington Redskins will have less than 90 players for training camp.

Alan Lepore

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo Challenged to Divorce Redskins

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo Called Out over Support and Partnership with Washington Redskins

Chris Russell

by

DanKuhn14

Fed Ex Requests that the Redskins Change Name

In a somewhat stunning move, FedEx has issued a statement requesting that the Washington Redskins change their name.

Chris Russell

No Preseason, No Problem?

The NFL preseason went from four games to possibly two and now there might e no games. That's bad news if you like quality football from the Washington Redskins & NFL teams.

Chris Russell

Politicians Say No to Redskins & RFK

Surprise! Per the Washington Post, D.C. based politicians have slammed the door on Dan Snyder & the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Turk Edwards + Sonny, Darrell & Riggo

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Turk Edwards + Sonny, Darrell & Riggo

RickSnider