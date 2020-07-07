Pierre Garcon Wants In??

If Dan Snyder's partners - Dwight Schar, Bob Rothman and Fred Smith are truly looking to sell - perhaps they can find a partner that they already are familiar with.

I'm sure Garcon was joking but he did once start a business in One Loudoun near the team facility.

Don't get too crazy. It was a pizza joint that featured a revolutionary fast-cook oven.

I don't think it's still around but clearly he showed some aggressiveness in the business world.

On a serious note - Garcon would fit what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was looking for.

Per OvertheCap.com, Garcon earned over $67 million dollars in his career.

He'd have to come up with a lot more cash, a loan or partners but hey you never know.

He would also be interesting as an owner. Sometimes he was grumpy, a lot of times he said a lot of words without saying anything at all.

Who knows - maybe all of the former players I covered can become partners of Dan Snyder or maybe they can overthrow him and hire the Rooster (me) to run the show, while they collect the money.

It was a nice thought for about five seconds but hey you never know.

