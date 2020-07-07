RedskinsReport
Pierre Garcon Wants In??

Chris Russell

If Dan Snyder's partners -  Dwight Schar, Bob Rothman and Fred Smith are truly looking to sell - perhaps they can find a  partner that they already are familiar with. 

I'm sure Garcon was joking but he did once start a business in One Loudoun near the team facility. 

Don't get too crazy. It was a pizza joint that featured a revolutionary fast-cook oven. 

I don't think it's still around but clearly he showed some aggressiveness in the business world. 

On a serious note - Garcon would fit what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was looking for. 

Per OvertheCap.com, Garcon earned over $67 million dollars in his career. 

He'd have to come up with a lot more cash, a loan  or partners but hey you never know. 

He would also be interesting as an owner. Sometimes he was grumpy, a lot of times he said a lot of words without saying anything at all.

Who knows - maybe all of the former players I covered can become partners of Dan Snyder or maybe they can overthrow him and hire the Rooster (me) to run the show, while they collect the money. 

It was a nice thought for about five seconds but hey you never know.

What other former players would you like to see make a pitch for the team? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Power, Politics + Pigskin

When you cover the Washington NFL team, you feel like you cover football, a soap opera & a political beat all in one day. Here we go.

Chris Russell

Walmart, Nike & Others Remove Merchandise of Washington Football Team

Walmart & Nike have completely taken the DMV area NFL team apparel off the board.

Chris Russell

POTUS Weighs in on Washington Football Team Name

President Donald Trump couldn't stay away for sure when it comes to the name of the local NFL team & the Cleveland Indians

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Tales - Norv Turner

Norv Turner is not employed right now but could the former HC be of help to his former franchise?

RickSnider

Sources: Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans But Keep Emblem and Colors

Dan Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans by Keeping Emblem but dropping Redskins.

Chris Russell

'FedExFred' & Dwight Schar Reportedly Trying to Sell Stake in 'Skins

The Washington Redskins ownership group appears to be in danger of shrinking as several partners want out.

Chris Russell

Redskins Legend Gary Clark Says the Redskins Name Should Stay

Gary Clark won two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins and that name should stay based on what he told NBC Sports Washington.

Chris Russell

Generals an Option?

There's a not so good basketball team that is dying to hear from the Redskins so they can offer up their name. It's not the Globetrotters.

Chris Russell

Five Possible New Names for Snyder & 'Skins

How about five possible options ranked for the new name of the Washington D.C.  based NFL franchise?

George Carmi

New Traditions Created by Us Will Follow the Name Change

Changes lead to new traditions and when it comes to the Washington NFL franchise, it's time to open our arms.

Alan Lepore