Politicians Say No to Redskins & RFK

In news that should surprise absolutely nobody - politicians that represent Washington D.C. and another that is the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee told Liz Clarke of the Washington Post on Wednesday that the Redskins are not welcome in the nation's capital.

We've been unofficially heading in this direction all along and now we are officially here.

Recently, Mayor Muriel Bowser who has been strangely active in recruiting the Redskins (despite their refusal to change the name) to come back to the district over the last few years, said as much in an interview on The Team 980 with Rick 'Doc' Walker and Al Galdi.

Politics. Fun, isn't it? Not really.

When you combine this information acquired by Clarke along with the push to get multi-billion dollar corporations like Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo. to try and divorce themselves from their partnerships with the Redskins, it stands to reason that the pressure on Dan Snyder is hotter than ever.

The question remains this: If Dan Snyder isn't forced to make the switch - why would he?

When the Supreme Court backed up Snyder's trademark rights - it's my belief that decision sealed the deal for Snyder and for his business interests.

Let's be honest: That's what he, the NFL and the other 31 owners care the most about.

As for the stadium site: Snyder has known for a while that building his forever home on the RFK property was very, highly unlikely because of the politics involved.

Even if he were to change the name tomorrow, there's no guarantee a deal could get done.

Short of building him a free stadium with all the perks, it's hard to see him being that desperate to return to the RFK campus, if it costs him his business.

That's right: Business. Changing the Redskins name would cost Snyder a ton of money. That's opinion, common sense and what some in the organization have always feared.

To change the name willingly, you would be further alienating a large section of your already dwindling fan base.

Any apparel that has already been bought by fans would still very likely be present.

Snyder would then have to market his new name, logo and tradition in an economy that is unstable at best and more importantly to a group that largely consists of non-fans.

Some Redskins fans would buy in and support the organization no matter what. Many would not. Especially if the product (on the field) is less than inspiring as it has been for 25 + years.

Is it really worth going to the RFK site and coming home?

Not from a $$$ standpoint, which is all that really matters to Snyder and the NFL.

