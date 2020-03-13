Potential Redskins Free Agency Targets Off Board

For now, the free agency dating period begins Monday at Noon ET. The new league year is currently scheduled to begin Wednesday March 18 at 4 ET.

We've advocated for the NFL to be smart and responsible by delaying free agency and the new league year, but the league has rarely used common sense over the years which is in direct conflict to how I try to operate much of the time.

That hasn't stopped teams from making some moves that indirectly or perhaps directly affect the Redskins.

As expected, a big name tight end is off the board per a report.

Hunter Henry's tag was expected all along and it doesn't mean that a team could not work out a trade for him. If he doesn't sign his tender, he could still shop his services as unlikely as it would be to get a major pay day and significant trade compensation back. Sound familiar?

The Redskins are already dealing with that under different circumstances when it comes to the Trent Williams saga.

The top free agent tight ends on the board are Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron and Jimmy Graham.

**It was highly unlikely that the Redskins were going to spend a ton of money at the other safety spot opposite of Landon Collins, but hybrid free safety/slot defender Justin Simmons from the Broncos is also getting hooked.

***A former linebacker for new Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio isn't going anywhere.

The Redskins haven't been publicly identified but they could be in on the pursuit of a former Browns linebacker coming off a major injury.

And one more for the road, it was never really likely but the Ravens handcuffed one of their best defensive players on Friday as well.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.