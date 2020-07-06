POTUS Weighs in on Washington Football Team Name

I am not going to make this political in any way. I am here to report what is being said and done. Period.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has weighed in on your favorite football team's name.

Oh and the Cleveland Indians as well.

Trump has a history of addressing this topic before he became the President as rounded up by Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post.

There's more in case you don't remember.

Good luck with all of this. I've had enough for ten lifetimes.

President Donald Trump weighs in on the Redskins name controversy. What do you think of the POTUS' comments? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.