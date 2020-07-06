RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

POTUS Weighs in on Washington Football Team Name

Chris Russell

I am not going to make this political in any way. I am here to report what is being said and done. Period. 

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has weighed in on your favorite football team's name. 

Oh and the Cleveland Indians as well. 

Trump has a history of addressing this topic before he became the President as rounded up by Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post.

There's more in case you don't remember.

Good luck with all of this. I've had enough for ten lifetimes.

President Donald Trump weighs in on the Redskins name controversy. What do you think of the POTUS' comments?  Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ol' Ricky's Tales - Norv Turner

Norv Turner is not employed right now but could the former HC be of help to his former franchise?

RickSnider

Sources: Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans But Keep Emblem and Colors

Dan Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans by Keeping Emblem but dropping Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

rcjur

'FedExFred' & Dwight Schar Reportedly Trying to Sell Stake in 'Skins

The Washington Redskins ownership group appears to be in danger of shrinking as several partners want out.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Redskins Legend Gary Clark Says the Redskins Name Should Stay

Gary Clark won two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins and that name should stay based on what he told NBC Sports Washington.

Chris Russell

by

JBinNC

Generals an Option?

There's a not so good basketball team that is dying to hear from the Redskins so they can offer up their name. It's not the Globetrotters.

Chris Russell

Five Possible New Names for Snyder & 'Skins

How about five possible options ranked for the new name of the Washington D.C.  based NFL franchise?

George Carmi

by

Wootah51895

New Traditions Created by Us Will Follow the Name Change

Changes lead to new traditions and when it comes to the Washington NFL franchise, it's time to open our arms.

Alan Lepore

WaPo: Rivera Wants to Change Name Soon

Ron Rivera appears to be all in on a Redskins name change and like others says he wants to see it sooner than later.

Chris Russell

Odds Shark: Odds on Redskins Future New Name

What will the current football team known as the "Redskins" be named when the organization changes it? The odds are in & they're mostly awful.

Chris Russell

by

Shaq7111971

Wall Street Journal: Redskins New Name before 2020 Season?

Per the Wall Street Journal and there are other reports indicating the same, the Redskins name could be changed in short time.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food