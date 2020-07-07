RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Power, Politics + Pigskin

Chris Russell

The team than many of you love is about to have a new name. It's that simple. There's way too much political and media pressure. 

Thought it  was sweltering outside? That's just the heat that's been turned up on Dan Snyder. 

On Monday alone, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who has tried to recruit the team home to the nation's capital for many years told reporters that a name change is an important step but not the only one to a new stadium on the RFK site. 

D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser is happy to see potential Redskins name change

Washington, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser said on Monday she is happy to see the Redskins move in the direction of a name change.

As you may have heard, Bowser also implored Snyder to look for partners that are non-white. 

"I actually think this would be a great opportunity for the team and the league to look for more diversity in their ownership and I hope they will make that part of their discussion."

Most fans are going to think that just by changing the name, everything will be solved. Not if the logo is controversial. Not if the name is too close to representing Native Americans and some/many are offended. 

Bowser didn't get specific about what the complications are but you could start with this: Who is going to pay for the new stadium? 

It's hard to fathom it's D.C. government and citizens. Snyder is going to have to finance an enormous part of this because his money is mostly tied up in the Redskins. He doesn't have a lot of liquid assets. 

There's also neighborhood and infrastructure issues. That's just the start. I would expect nothing. 

That's despite Eleanor Holmes-Norton, one of three politicians involved in Liz Clarke's story  from the Washington Post last week, saying she thinks a name change would solve a lot of problems and she believes she can get a stadium bill passed. 

Norton will propose bill for RFK Stadium site when Redskins change name

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is prepared to bring a bill to Congress to buy the federal land that houses RFK Stadium in an effort to get a new facility built for the Washington football team. But not if it's still called the Redskins.

Holmes Norton, a D.C. Congresswoman, believes that she can get the bill through because Washington does not want to have a huge swath of unused land. 

RFK Stadium is scheduled to be demolished next year at some point. 

I would also not expect any deal of this magnitude to be as easy as she is indicating in the story. It's complicated. Power and politics, man. 

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told reporters in Richmond on Monday that the team should change their name (Don't worry, they are).

Northam says it's time for Redskins to change name; Walmart, Target pull merchandise

Gov. Ralph Northam has joined the growing calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name. Asked if Northam supports changing the name, Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for the governor, said: "Yes, it's about time." The comments came three days after Redskins owner Dan Snyder announced that the team would conduct a "thorough review" of its name amid social unrest in the United States.

Northam is in no way, shape or form aligned with Dan Snyder and the organization like former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was which led to a potential stadium deal in the commonwealth to die out. 

Then there's the President of the United States, who lashed out as usual on Monday, this time  about the team name and the Cleveland Indians as well. 

POTUS Weighs in on Washington Football Team Name

Chris Russell I am not going to make this political in any way. I am here to report what is being said and done. Period. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has weighed in on your favorite football team's name. Oh and the Cleveland Indians as well.

Don't you just love it! Politics and a forced name change makes everyone yearn for another 3-13 season, just so that actual football is the dominant topic. 

Does Mayor Bowser and Eleanor Holmes Norton's comments make you think that the RFK site is attainable? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pierre Garcon Wants In??

It's very likely a joke but you never know. Former NFL WR Pierre Garcon says he wants a stake of the 'Skins.

Chris Russell

Walmart, Nike & Others Remove Merchandise of Washington Football Team

Walmart & Nike have completely taken the DMV area NFL team apparel off the board.

Chris Russell

POTUS Weighs in on Washington Football Team Name

President Donald Trump couldn't stay away for sure when it comes to the name of the local NFL team & the Cleveland Indians

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Tales - Norv Turner

Norv Turner is not employed right now but could the former HC be of help to his former franchise?

RickSnider

Sources: Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans But Keep Emblem and Colors

Dan Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans by Keeping Emblem but dropping Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

rcjur

'FedExFred' & Dwight Schar Reportedly Trying to Sell Stake in 'Skins

The Washington Redskins ownership group appears to be in danger of shrinking as several partners want out.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Redskins Legend Gary Clark Says the Redskins Name Should Stay

Gary Clark won two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins and that name should stay based on what he told NBC Sports Washington.

Chris Russell

by

JBinNC

Generals an Option?

There's a not so good basketball team that is dying to hear from the Redskins so they can offer up their name. It's not the Globetrotters.

Chris Russell

Five Possible New Names for Snyder & 'Skins

How about five possible options ranked for the new name of the Washington D.C.  based NFL franchise?

George Carmi

by

Wootah51895

New Traditions Created by Us Will Follow the Name Change

Changes lead to new traditions and when it comes to the Washington NFL franchise, it's time to open our arms.

Alan Lepore