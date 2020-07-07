Power, Politics + Pigskin

The team than many of you love is about to have a new name. It's that simple. There's way too much political and media pressure.

Thought it was sweltering outside? That's just the heat that's been turned up on Dan Snyder.

On Monday alone, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who has tried to recruit the team home to the nation's capital for many years told reporters that a name change is an important step but not the only one to a new stadium on the RFK site.

As you may have heard, Bowser also implored Snyder to look for partners that are non-white.

"I actually think this would be a great opportunity for the team and the league to look for more diversity in their ownership and I hope they will make that part of their discussion."

Most fans are going to think that just by changing the name, everything will be solved. Not if the logo is controversial. Not if the name is too close to representing Native Americans and some/many are offended.

Bowser didn't get specific about what the complications are but you could start with this: Who is going to pay for the new stadium?

It's hard to fathom it's D.C. government and citizens. Snyder is going to have to finance an enormous part of this because his money is mostly tied up in the Redskins. He doesn't have a lot of liquid assets.

There's also neighborhood and infrastructure issues. That's just the start. I would expect nothing.

That's despite Eleanor Holmes-Norton, one of three politicians involved in Liz Clarke's story from the Washington Post last week, saying she thinks a name change would solve a lot of problems and she believes she can get a stadium bill passed.

Holmes Norton, a D.C. Congresswoman, believes that she can get the bill through because Washington does not want to have a huge swath of unused land.

RFK Stadium is scheduled to be demolished next year at some point.

I would also not expect any deal of this magnitude to be as easy as she is indicating in the story. It's complicated. Power and politics, man.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told reporters in Richmond on Monday that the team should change their name (Don't worry, they are).

Northam is in no way, shape or form aligned with Dan Snyder and the organization like former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was which led to a potential stadium deal in the commonwealth to die out.

Then there's the President of the United States, who lashed out as usual on Monday, this time about the team name and the Cleveland Indians as well.

Don't you just love it! Politics and a forced name change makes everyone yearn for another 3-13 season, just so that actual football is the dominant topic.

