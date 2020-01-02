Pre Press Conference Coverage of Ron Rivera!

It's Thursday. A new year and decade and a new regime which thankfully doesn't include Bruce Allen.

If you've missed any of our features and column on Ron Rivera - you're in luck because here you go.

We'll have plenty of coverage throughout today and tomorrow, so stay tuned, but here's some fun stuff to check out.

The new head coach with a brief introductory message video:

If you're looking for some background information and "things to know" about Ron Rivera, here you go.

