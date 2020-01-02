RedskinsMaven
Pre Press Conference Coverage of Ron Rivera!

Chris Russell

It's Thursday. A new year and decade and a new regime which thankfully doesn't include Bruce Allen.

If you've missed any of our features and column on Ron Rivera - you're in luck because here you go.

1 - "Riverboat Ron" is officially on board! 

2 - Bypassing a former assistant for a new fresh face and combination! 

3 - What three players who were coached by Ron Rivera are saying about the new Redskins head coach! 

4 - At first, apparently there was a snag but we told a different story! 

5 - Could an old pal be joining Ron Rivera in D.C.? 

6 - Turned out to be a bit early but the Redskins were super aggressive on Rivera. 

7 - Could Rivera, Kyle Smith and Eric Schaffer team up to restore the Redskins? 

We'll have plenty of coverage throughout today and tomorrow, so stay tuned, but here's some fun stuff to check out. 

The new head coach with a brief introductory message video:

If you're looking for some background information and "things to know" about Ron Rivera, here you go.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

