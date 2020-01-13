RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Preston Smith: Another Bruce Allen Delight!

Chris Russell

The Green Bay Packers hung on to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in the frozen tundra. 

Congrats to the entire organization but especially Matt LaFleur, Darryl Franklin, Kirk Olivadotti and Preston Smith, four former members of the Redskins for advancing against Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. 

They are all now one win away from the Super Bowl. 

As for Smith, he's the one that just got away that the Redskins needed to keep and showed very little interest in doing. 

He had two more sacks on Sunday night, adding to his career-high 12 regular season sacks. 

He now has three career sacks, including a safety, in two playoff games in his career. 

That first sack and safety? Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in January of 2016. 

Smith had 23 quarterback hits on the year and flourished in a more aggressive Mike Pettine designed scheme and quite honestly, with better talent around him.

Green Bay also brought in Za'Darius Smith this year, who had 13.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits. 

Smith's run defense for his final year in Washington was graded higher by ProFootballFocus.com than his pass rush grade. Yet, so many were critical of him. 

Only fans and people that can't intelligently watch the game judge purely on sacks. That's not me (check No. 7 in link). That shouldn't be an NFL general manager. That was the Redskins. That was Bruce Allen and who knows how many others inside Redskins Park. 

It obviously was not the Packers. Olivadotti certainly played a role from their time in Washington together. The Pack knew. The Redskins didn't. 

Washington let Smith go, with barely a whimper and then traded for Montez Sweat, which I had no problem with as a secondary plan but he cost you a 2nd-round pick, which is currently the No. 34 overall selection. 

The Packers signed Smith to a four-year, $52 million deal with a 2019 cap number of only $6 million. They were rewarded and then some. His OvertheCap.com Player valuation, which combines their metrics along with PFF, shows that Smith was valued at $10.945 million this year. 

One other item: Smith has played in EVERY game of his NFL career. Every single game. Did I mention he's played in every possible game. 

Bruce Allen would scoff at the word, durability. Or availability. Just like he did with Kirk Cousins and six starting quarterbacks later, here we are. He never valued Smith for answering the bell every week. I did. 

Now - Preston and the Packers are 60 minutes away from the Super Bowl! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy's Seafood Restaurant in Baltimore Takes on Redskins Fans (For Some Reason!)

From the it's really weird and doesn't make sense department over the last week or so, some Redskins fans have been involved in a social media war with a famous seafood joint in Baltimore.

Chris Russell

An Up and Down Day for some ex-Redskins

Saturday was good and bad for former members of the Redskins organization. Here's the scorecard. What will Sunday bring?

Chris Russell

Dan Staying Out Rivera's Way

Dan Snyder said that he was looking for a head coach to lead the way and to be the face and voice of the franchise. He did not say that Ron Rivera was in complete control of the Redskins moving forward. He didn't have to.

Chris Russell

O'Connell Joins McVay and Rams

In a small surprise, former Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is heading west to join the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Eagles.

Chris Russell

Good, isolated cut-up video of Redskins LB Cole Holcomb, who could be the Redskins starting MLB next…

Chris Russell

KOC to Philly? Yikes!

Kevin O'Connell, the Redskins former offensive coordinator, is a hot ticket item. Just as everyone that was paying attention, knew he would be.

Chris Russell

Check out my guy "Hollywood" Nick Ashooh on the Redskins going all Queen City! …

Chris Russell

The Right Move for Doug!

Good for Doug Williams. He is staying in the Redskins organization, where he belongs but in a different role. There's still questions.

Chris Russell

This is pretty much true from Redskins RB Derrius Guice. How many former Panthers will they add in…

Chris Russell

Redskins hire Rogers, Shift Doug Williams

Non-stop news for the Washington Redskins. They've mutually parted ways with one top executive, shifted a legendary figure's position title and hired a new one.

Chris Russell