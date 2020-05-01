RedskinsReport
Project 11 - Alex Smith & E60 - LIVE BLOG

"Project 11" starts with Alex Smith at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Alex Smith getting evaluated by medical personnel. 

Then we see Joe Theismann go through his gruesome injury in a similar fashion and with so many similarities. 

After the intro, some of the video that rolled showed Smith in agony and suffering in the hospital. 

Urban Meyer takes us through Alex Smith's evolution from a skinny kid to a No.1 pick. 

Jim Harbaugh says "Alex Smith is as tough as a two-dollar steak." 

The trade to Kansas City is then brought up and Andy Reid, who struck a deal for him, says "I thought he was a great game manager."

Everyone that is a Redskins fan knows what happened on Sunday November 18th at FedExField in the midst of a loss to the Houston Texans that meant absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things. Alex Smith suffered a tibia fracture and a compound wound fracture while being sacked by J.J.

After the first commercial break, you see highlights of Alex Smith getting hurt and his last snap with the 49ers. 

Right before that, that famous back-and-forth playoff game with his touchdown sweep run and game winning pass to Vernon Davis. 

Highlights of his early days in Kansas City are sprinkled in. 

"It hurt. It was disappointing," was Smith's reaction to the acquisition of Patrick Mahomes. 

Then the trade to Washington "Thankful for the opportunity" he says. 

3rd/9 - a blitz by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt. "The look on his face he knew it was something serious," Adrian Peterson. 

Smith says "certainly it was an unusual sight." His wife Elizabeth says her 8 year-old son says "Mom they're calling the cart." 

Dr. Robin West describes the injury and after that he wound up in the INOVA Fairfax trauma center. 

Smith describes waking up the next day. Doctors describe the surgery and Dr. West says that "the leg didn't look infected." 

"Alex is not Alex anymore." his wife says. He has bacteria in his blood and if "uncontrolled, you could die." 

"We're in life saving mode and leg saving mode, but it's in that order." Smith's Mom relays what she was told by doctors after emergency surgery. 

