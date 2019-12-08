Protests at Lambeau over Redskins moniker

In Green Bay, Wisconsin this morning - a protest of the Washington Redskins is drawing coverage.

Here is another tweet and pictures from the Lambeau Field protest of the Redskins name.

Apparently, this is at least one person who was planning this morning's protest in Green Bay.

I remember a protest from a few trips to Minnesota but do not remember seeing one in 2014 during my trip with the Redskins to Lambeau Field.

At Redskins Park yesterday, there was a protest as the team was getting set to leave for Wisconsin.

