RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Quinton Dunbar Reportedly Traded to Seahawks

Chris Russell

The Redskins made this a Manic Monday of epic proportions.  

A new quarterback, five defensive backs released and a defensive lineman (Caleb Brantley) re-signed. 

Oh and if that wasn't enough. 

The Seahawks are apparently giving the Redskins a fifth-round draft choice in return.

So much for the Redskins not being able to get a deal done for Dunbar! I wrote about that scenario here but a fifth-round selection is very different than a second or third.  

Dunbar thanked the Redskins fans along with current and former members of the organization, but of course not Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith. 

Stay tuned for more throughout the night here on RedskinsReport.com as we bring you the details. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redskins Should Sign Cam (Phillips)

The Redskins can sign Cam. Not just yet on Cam Newton but starting Monday, they can sign Cam Phillips, the best receiver in the XFL, a Virginia Tech star and he's cheap.

Chris Russell

by

royg4138

I Feel Bad for the Redskins

Quinton Dunbar wants out. The question is when and where he goes? Also, does anyone want Dunbar or Trent Williams knowing the baggage they have to bring aboard.

Chris Russell

by

Momar66

Redskins Make First Trade Under Rivera

The Redskins took a swing at the quarterback pinata on Monday and when the bat hit the paper donkey, Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers popped out.

Chris Russell

Redskins Finally Whack Montae Nicholson

In a flurry of moves the Redskins cut five players, but only one of them was really thought of as someone who could be on the roster.

Chris Russell

Five Quick Snaps on Kyle Allen Trade

The Redskins have competition for Dwayne Haskins. They don't have anyone that should beat him out, but they do have someone they know.

Chris Russell

Redskins Get a New Quarterback

A familiar face and theme in the Ron Rivera era. Bring as many Carolina Panthers players and  coaches as you can find. The Redskins did it again on Monday.

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - Chase x 2?

The Redskins, if they stay at No. 2, are taking Chase Young. Everyone knows that. What happens after that is complete guesswork for the Skins and others.

Chris Russell

Wonder if Bashaud Breeland is hoping for a reunion/return or telling us something is about to happen?

Chris Russell

A 1-minute "Locked on Redskins" Google News Initiative audio hit on Redskins signings.

Chris Russell

A 5-minute "Locked on Redskins" Google News Initiative audio report on Dunbar/Trent & the Redskins.

Chris Russell