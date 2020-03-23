Quinton Dunbar Reportedly Traded to Seahawks

The Redskins made this a Manic Monday of epic proportions.

A new quarterback, five defensive backs released and a defensive lineman (Caleb Brantley) re-signed.

Oh and if that wasn't enough.

The Seahawks are apparently giving the Redskins a fifth-round draft choice in return.

So much for the Redskins not being able to get a deal done for Dunbar! I wrote about that scenario here but a fifth-round selection is very different than a second or third.

Dunbar thanked the Redskins fans along with current and former members of the organization, but of course not Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith.

