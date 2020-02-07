Redrafting 2019 for the Redskins

How would the Redskins future look in 2020 and beyond if Terry McLaurin wound up going to the Green Bay Packers in the first round AHEAD of where the Skins picked in the first round of 2019?

Yikes!

That's what draft expert Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com has in his annual redraft project and feature.

Trapasso had the Packers and Matt LaFleur snatching up McLaurin at No. 12 overall in last year first round of his redraft.

The analysis of the pick: "Hey, look, it's a first-round offensive player for Aaron Rodgers! McLaurin was dynamic as a rookie in Washington during a season with a quarterback change. He'd give the Packers a dynamic secondary receiver behind Davante Adams."

Trapasso is right. McLaurin certainly played like a first round prospect.

Remember the absurd catch he made in Lambeau Field in early December?

With McLaurin off the board for the Redskins at No. 15 in Trapasso's redraft, the Redskins still went quarterback with Daniel Jones of the Giants, who in reality went No. 6 to the Giants.

I gotta be honest -I had to double check this but Trapasso had the Giants taking Gardner Minshew with that pick over Jones. Who doesn't like a good 'stache but my goodness!

That left Jones on the board for the now disposed of Jay Gruden, the quarterback he really wanted.

Trapasso wrote of Jones and the Redskins: "NFC EAST SWAP. Haskins flashed -- a bit -- late in the season, but Jones will bring a larger sample size of quality play into his second season, and his scrambling skills were often on display."

Where did Dwayne Haskins go? No. 26 to the Indianapolis Colts, which actually wqas the Redskins pick because of a trade with Indy for the right to select Montez Sweat.

From Trapasso: "Haskins gives the Colts some upside and is a nice fit in Frank Reich's West Coast offense because he's a quick processor and gets the football out quickly but won't make many plays outside the structure of the play."

Sweat wound up not being selected in the first round per Trapasso.

Think of how different things would have been! The Redskins would be in worse shape because of the lack of a dynamic playmaker at receiver but also would addressed the position in the rest of that draft and would have a 2nd round pick (No. 34 overall) this year.

