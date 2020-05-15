RedskinsReport
Redskins 2020 Preseason Schedule

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins will host the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens while visiting Jay Gruden and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Fantasy Football Pass or Draft? Terry McLaurin

Chris Russell

Homeward Bound for the Redskins?

It's not the classic 1993 family flick but for the Washington Redskins - home may just be where the heart is. For their players. And because that's the selling point.

Chris Russell

Five Redskin Veterans In Danger of a Roster Spot

Someone's going to have to go for the Washington Redskins. Actually a lot of people are going to have to go. What vets are in trouble?

George Carmi

Redskins Resign Colvin

The Redskins were thin at corner at the beginning of the offseason. They still were after signing Ronald Darby and Kendall Fuller. That led to them bringing back Aaron Colvin

Chris Russell

RIP Pepper Rodgers - Former UCLA coach & Redskins Exec.

Chris Russell

Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker in Hot Water

Chris Russell

Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker Arrest Details

Chris Russell

Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker in major trouble with the law

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales: Pepper Passes Away

With great sadness, Ol' Ricky tells the story of Pepper Rodgers, who was way funnier than anybody has been at Redskins Park and now has left us.

RickSnider

Kerrigan on Chase: "He’s pretty damn good alright."

Ryan Kerrigan of the Washington Redskins does a great job on and off-the-field for LLS & his "Blitz for the Better" Foundation. He joined the TEAM 980 to talk about it all.

Alan Lepore