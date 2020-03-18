Redskins Agree to Terms with Former Terp, Steeler Safety

Sean Davis played his college ball at Maryland. He was a late second-round pick in 2016, at No. 58 overall.

The Redskins probably should have picked him back then, but they have him now.

Coming off an injury plagued year, the former Terp is agreeing to terms with the Redskins as free agency officially opened across the NFL.

Deals cannot be completed and official until a physical exam is completed and signed off on, a problem that the NFL seemingly forgot about when rushing to the altar to dominate the landscape in this crazy mid-March.

Here's our video analysis of the agreement and what it means for others.

