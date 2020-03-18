RedskinsReport
Redskins Agree to Terms with Former Terp, Steeler Safety

Chris Russell

Sean Davis played his college ball at Maryland. He was a late second-round pick in 2016, at No. 58 overall. 

The Redskins probably should have picked him back then, but they have him now. 

Coming off an injury plagued year, the former Terp is agreeing to terms with the Redskins as free agency officially opened across the NFL.

Deals cannot be completed and official until a physical exam is completed and signed off on, a problem that the NFL seemingly forgot about when rushing to the altar to dominate the landscape in this crazy mid-March. 

Sean Davis INT © Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Here's our video analysis of the agreement and what it means for others.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

