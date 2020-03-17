Redskins Agree to Terms with Kevin Pierre-Louis

The Redskins are making their second new signing of the 2020 free agency window and much like their first signing (Wes Schweitzer from Atlanta), you probably haven't heard of him.

It's Kevin Pierre-Louis, who was last with the Chicago Bears.

Pierre-Louis joins the Redskins after playing with the Bears, Jets and Chiefs. He was a fourth round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. He played his college ball at Boston College and is 28.

In 2019 with the Bears, Pierre-Louis racked up 34 tackles with an interception on 213 defensive snaps. 118 of those snaps he was in coverage, where he racked up a 91.0/100 in coverage per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) over 14 games.

His passer rating allowed in coverage per PFF's grading system was a 54.1 and he missed four tackles on the year, mostly in run defense.

He's played on multiple special teams' units in his career. He graded out a 53.1/100.0 on special teams overall in 2019, per PFF.

The newest Redskin took to twitter to send a message to fans:

