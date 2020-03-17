Redskins Agree to Terms With Schweitzer, Bring Back Bostic

The Washington Redskins have added to their offensive line after losing Ereck Flowers earlier in the day.

Wes Schweitzer comes across from the Falcons where Ron Rivera and most of the Redskins new staff is familiar with him in the NFC South.

He can play both guard positions and has played a bit at center as well.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Schweitzer allowed a couple of sacks and had four penalties on just under 700 combined snaps in 2019.

Jon Bostic is also back with the Redskins, as has been expected. He's not a long-term solution but he solidifies the middle linebacker spot as the Redskins transition to a 4-3.

