RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Agree to Terms With Schweitzer, Bring Back Bostic

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins have added to their offensive line after losing Ereck Flowers earlier in the day. 

Wes Schweitzer comes across  from the Falcons where Ron Rivera and most of the Redskins new staff is familiar with him in the NFC South. 

He can play both guard positions and has played a bit at center as well. 

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Schweitzer allowed a couple of sacks and had four penalties on just under 700 combined snaps in 2019. 

Jon Bostic is also back with the Redskins, as has been expected. He's not a long-term solution but he solidifies the middle linebacker spot as the Redskins transition  to a 4-3. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mock Draft Mania - A Monster Miami-Redskins Trade

The NFL Draft might not even take place on schedule in Vegas. Who knows what's going on? So all we can do is have a little fun and let you process it however you want.

Chris Russell

by

Ternberry

Some PFF numbers on the newest Redskins G.

Chris Russell

The Redskins have signed their first new player!!

Chris Russell

James Bradberry heading to the Giants.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins D.C. Greg Manusky reportedly has a new gig.

Chris Russell

Case Keenum as expected, on his way to Cleveland.

Chris Russell

A nearly five-minute report via "Locked on Redskins" and the "Google News Initiative" on the Redskins bringing back Jon Bostic and what their needs are.

Chris Russell

A one-minute audio report via "Locked on Redskins" and the "Google News Initiative on the Redskins slow start to free agency.

Chris Russell

Jon Bostic coming back to Redskins per a report.

Chris Russell

This is where we are at.

Chris Russell