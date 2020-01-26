RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Best Rookie Class?

Chris Russell

If you didn't know, now you know. 

Kyle Smith was promoted by Ron Rivera to Vice President of Player Personnel because he's smart, hard working and has pumped life into the Redskins franchise over the last few years. 

It hasn't equaled wins yet but you can see it. You can feel it. Now the pundits are also recognizing it. 

Via ESPN + and ProFootballFocus.com (premium subscriptions required), the Redskins had the best performing draft class in 2019. 

In case you don't remember - this was the entire Redskins draft class. 

1/15 - Dwayne Haskins - QB - Ohio State

1/26 - Montez Sweat - DE - Mississippi State

3/76 - Terry McLaurin - WR - Ohio State

4/112 Bryce Love - RB - Stanford

4/131 Wes Martin - G - Indiana

5/153 Ross Pierschbacher - G - Alabama

5/173 -Cole Holcomb - OLB - North Carolina

6/206 - Kelvin Harmon -WR - NC State

7/227 - Jimmy Moreland -CB - James Madison

7/253 - Jordan Brailford - DE - Oklahoma State  

PFF cited Terry McLaurin as "a revelation in 2019. His 86.5 receiving grade not only led all rookie wide receivers this season, but it was the highest mark since Odell Beckham Jr.'s in 2014.

They also gave Dwayne Haskins a 73.4 PFF grade (12th among quarterbacks) after taking over as the starter in Week 9.

Now you see why Kyle Smith is a gem and Ron Rivera was smart for not letting him out of the building. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Remembering Jay Gruden's Time in Washington

Jay Gruden is gone to Jacksonville and now it's time to look back and maybe appreciate a five-plus year tenure in one of the most difficult jobs in sports.

IvanLambert

Senior Bowl Standouts

The Senior Bowl in Mobile is Saturday. Practices are now complete. Here's who shined in the opinion of those that know and those that were there!

Chris Russell

D.J. Chark pumped to have Jay Gruden in the fold in Jacksonville...He should be. https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1220823846992928775

Chris Russell

The Best Game I Saw Eli Play

Eli Manning retired Friday after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl wins. There were  many great games. Some bad ones. Here's the best game I saw him play in person.

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania!

We are officially on the path to the draft. Our first installment of many in "Mock Draft Mania" takes a look at who Daniel Jeremiah is picking for the NFC East!

Chris Russell

Senior Bowl Sneak Peek - Defense

The Senior Bowl practices are over. Now we clean it up. We continue to take a look at some of the draft prospects making headlines in Mobile on defense.

Chris Russell

Cool video of former Redskins OC and current 49ers HC, Kyle Shanahan warning ref and seeing results. https://twitter.com/JGPinoy916/status/1219883604408328192

Chris Russell

Guice at the White House

It's been quite the week for Redskins running back Derrius Guice. LSU wins a title and a trip to the White House!

Chris Russell

by

Jbrewer

Great story by Jerry Brewer of the Washington Post on Kyle Shanahan and the run game for the 49ers. …

Chris Russell

Two More Additions to Rivera & Redskins Staff

The Redskins aren't done yet making moves to Ron Rivera's first coaching and football operations staff.

Chris Russell