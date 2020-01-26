Redskins Best Rookie Class?

If you didn't know, now you know.

Kyle Smith was promoted by Ron Rivera to Vice President of Player Personnel because he's smart, hard working and has pumped life into the Redskins franchise over the last few years.

It hasn't equaled wins yet but you can see it. You can feel it. Now the pundits are also recognizing it.

Via ESPN + and ProFootballFocus.com (premium subscriptions required), the Redskins had the best performing draft class in 2019.

In case you don't remember - this was the entire Redskins draft class.

1/15 - Dwayne Haskins - QB - Ohio State

1/26 - Montez Sweat - DE - Mississippi State

3/76 - Terry McLaurin - WR - Ohio State

4/112 Bryce Love - RB - Stanford

4/131 Wes Martin - G - Indiana

5/153 Ross Pierschbacher - G - Alabama

5/173 -Cole Holcomb - OLB - North Carolina

6/206 - Kelvin Harmon -WR - NC State

7/227 - Jimmy Moreland -CB - James Madison

7/253 - Jordan Brailford - DE - Oklahoma State

PFF cited Terry McLaurin as "a revelation in 2019. His 86.5 receiving grade not only led all rookie wide receivers this season, but it was the highest mark since Odell Beckham Jr.'s in 2014.

They also gave Dwayne Haskins a 73.4 PFF grade (12th among quarterbacks) after taking over as the starter in Week 9.

Now you see why Kyle Smith is a gem and Ron Rivera was smart for not letting him out of the building.

