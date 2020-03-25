Redskins Bring in More OL Depth

The Redskins have agreed to terms with their third new offensive lineman since free agency started.

Vujnovich was undrafted when signed to the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He's also played with the Colts and Cardinals.

He last played both guard spots for five games in 2018 in Arizona and did not play at all last year.

In 147 snaps in 2018, about two-thirds at left guard, he allowed three sacks ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

However, in 2017, he started all 16 games for a very good Colts offense with Andrew Luck and played 1,030 snaps allowing six sacks per PFF.

Obviously, Vujnovich is not a lock to make the roster and has to be healthy but with the Redskins losing Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff being on the unsigned franchise tender, the Redskins need depth to deal with injuries.

Earlier in free agency, they signed Wes Schweitzer who can play both guard spots and a bit at center, if needed.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.