Redskins Camp Likely to be Smaller

A new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that NFL teams could have less then the typical 90 players during training camp this year.

This is not coming as too much of a surprise since there have already been questions as to how teams will be able to accommodate the new increase of players at their home facilities. This news also comes on the heels of the number of preseason games being cut from 4 to 2.

The fewer players in camp means that there will be a less likely chance of a Steve Sims type player breaking through the initial 53-man roster when teams break camp. One name I am keeping my eye on is Thaddeus Moss. He is part of the weakest position group on the team but is coming off of a foot injury and has yet to have any time in front of the coaches in pads. It could mean a player like him starts on the practice squad.

There is only a few more weeks until training camp kicks off with a lot of questions still unanswered. One can only hope that we will be able to start the season on time and nothing devastating will happen to derail a full 17-game season.

Alan Lepore joins RedskinsReport.com while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.