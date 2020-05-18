Redskins Can't Let Latimer Play

The Washington Redskins cannot allow Cody Latimer to play for them. Ever.

It's very simple. He hasn't earned that right.

It has absolutely nothing to do with the criminal justice system playing out or any of the other excuses people will come up with to defend someone they like or know.

Sorry, but I don't care about any of that.

I'll let somebody else figure out Latimer's legal fate, after he was arrested and charged with a punch list of allegations.

Even if Latimer is eventually found "not guilty" that certainly does not mean he's "innocent."

He'll also very likely be suspended by the NFL under the personal conduct policy and for being a dope.

Sorry. According to the police report out of Englewood, Colorado - Latimer was charged with assault in the second degree, a class 4 felony along with menacing, a class 5 felony.

It doesn't stop there. Nope. Latimer is also charged with an illegal discharge of a firearm, a class 5 felony, prohibited use of weapons, a class 2 misdemeanor and reckless endangerment, a class 3 misdemeanor.

So in case you're scoring at home and where the hell else would you be - unless you were Quinton Dunbar, Ed Oliver or Deandre Baker - that's three felony charges to two misdemeanors.

The story of what "allegedly" happened doesn't really matter.

In case you need to know - Mike Klis of 9-News in Denver wrote this:

In a nut-shell, Latimer went to a good friend's house with several people (almost surely not even bothering with social distancing, an argument broke out leaving to Latimer departing.

The problem is he returned a half-hour or so later with a gun and making threats.

Again, it doesn't matter what actually happened. Clearly, something wrong went down and Latimer should have been more responsible and mature.

Why? Because more is and should be expected out of those that get the privilege to play in the NFL.

If even 5% of what allegedly happened is true, Latimer should not be given the opportunity to play for the Washington Redskins.

He's not worth it.

Here's why:

At best, he's the Redskins fourth pure wide receiver. At best.

He might have been their scheduled kick returner but no thanks. I'll find someone else. Antonio Gibson can do it. Steven Sims can as well.

If you're building a strong culture, it doesn't mean that you're going to occasionally make a mistake and hire someone who has no common sense but if you do, you sure as hell can send a quick, effective, strong message that putting yourself in a situation like this, only leads to trouble.

It shows terrible judgement, a lack of maturity and creates a situation where you can't trust that person.

Latimer makes no money in the big picture, so he's easy to cut.

There's absolutely zero to gain from having Latimer around. If you want experience in the receiver room, go sign Demaryius Thomas or Taylor Gabriel. Hell, you can bring back Ryan Grant or bring in Dontrelle Inman.

It doesn't matter. If the body is warm and has a pulse, that's a better choice than keeping Latimer.

Perhaps that's unfair? Sorry, but I don't care.

If this was Terry McLaurin (which it wouldn't be, because he actually uses common sense), it would be a different argument and I admit that.

You can make an example out of Latimer, fair or unfair.

The Redskins should waste no time. I am led to believe that Ron Rivera has not met with Dan Snyder and Kyle Smith about this particular issue as of Monday afternoon.

It doesn't matter. Do it. Don't wait. Don't allow the system play itself out.

Cut Latimer out right here and right now.

What should the Redskins do moving forward with Cody Latimer? Cut him now or let the legal process play out? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.