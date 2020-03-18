Redskins Chasing Trufant & Walker

The first two days of unofficial free agency or legal tampering did not bring much satisfaction to Redskins fans, who wanted more than just a cautious approach.

They did absurdly strike out while pursuing Amari Cooper.

Day one of official free agency (4 PM ET Wednesday) has brought nothing written in stone so far, except for a couple of rumored pursuits.

The Redskins are chasing former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, as are others.

Washington is also reportedly chasing former Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

Some video analysis on the two known targets:

Stats courtesy of ProFootballFocus.com.

