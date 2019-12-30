Redskins Clinch No. 2 with Worst Season Since 2013

The Redskins have officially clinched the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft by virtue of their blowout loss in Arlington to the (8-8) Dallas Cowboys.

They will likely have their choice of Ohio State freak pass rusher, Chase Young, or of trading down with another quarterback or pass rush hungry team for more assets.

Washington hung tight in the first half at AT & T Stadium, but finished at (3-13) and their worst record since Mike Shanahan's final year - 2013.

A win on Sunday by the Redskins would have taken them out of the No. 2 slot.

Former head coach Jay Gruden was (0-5) and interim head coach Bill Callahan finished the season at (3-8).

