Redskins Congratulating Ovechkin!

The Washington Redskins are a different organization these days. You can feel it. You can sense it.

Their two top football minds are speaking at the Scouting Combine Tuesday and Wednesday.

Their social media department is also being run by real life human beings too that are on top of things, something that hasn't always happened.

Within moments of their fellow D.C. brethren, the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin scoring historic goal No. 700 in New Jersey on Saturday, the Redskins official twitter offered this:

Kudos, Redskins social media team!

Last year, during the October Nationals World Series run, there were sometimes where every other team in the D.C. area was on top of it and celebrating. The Redskins were sometimes nowhere to be found until Bill Callahan would say something at the podium.

I think I know what happened with that but I don't want to start any issues. Plus, Ovechkin has been to FedExField for Redskins games a few times over his time here.

Much to my surprise, late Saturday afternoon, the Redskins went one step further with new Head Coach Ron Rivera, another great Adrian Peterson, Jonathan Allen and more congratulating the "Great 8!"

Ryan Kerrigan was also included at the end. Kerrigan has become a huge Caps fan after growing up in Indiana.

