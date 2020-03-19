RedskinsReport
Redskins Continue to Stash Depth

Chris Russell

Another signing by the Redskins. Another reaction of WHO'S THAT? 

Honestly, that was my reaction too. I can't say that I am familiar with all 2000+ players in the NFL. 

Here's more on the Redskins latest addition:

He's played with Bears (last year), Rams and Saints. He was originally with the Lions and over three seasons played in 35 games. 

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Lucas only allowed one sack on 507 offensive snaps, mostly at right tackle for Chicago. He did allow 12 total pressures. 

Here's our instant video analysis:

What do you think Redskins fans?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

