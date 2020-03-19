Redskins Continue to Stash Depth

Another signing by the Redskins. Another reaction of WHO'S THAT?

Honestly, that was my reaction too. I can't say that I am familiar with all 2000+ players in the NFL.

Here's more on the Redskins latest addition:

He's played with Bears (last year), Rams and Saints. He was originally with the Lions and over three seasons played in 35 games.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Lucas only allowed one sack on 507 offensive snaps, mostly at right tackle for Chicago. He did allow 12 total pressures.

Here's our instant video analysis:

