RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Cowboys Flexed to 4:25 ET Sunday, No. 2 Pick up for Grabs!

Chris Russell

The NFL made an adjustment to their Week 17 schedule that affects the Redskins and Cowboys game originally scheduled for 1 ET. 

Washington and Dallas will now kickoff at 4:25 ET, delaying the end of a miserable season for the Skins for another three plus hours. 

It also might be delaying the inevitable for Jason Garrett and the Cowboys who need the Eagles to lose to the Giants and then to beat the Redskins to win the NFC East at a robust (8-8). 

From the NFL press release at NFLCommunications.com

NFL ANNOUNCES WEEK 17 SCHEDULE (DECEMBER 29)

The NFL today finalized the schedule for Week 17 on Sunday, December 29 (all times ET):

  • Cleveland at Cincinnati has moved from 1:00 PM on CBS to 1:00 PM on FOX.
  • Pittsburgh at Baltimore has moved from 1:00 PM ET on CBS to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.
  • Washington at Dallas has moved from 1:00 PM on FOX to 4:25 PM on FOX.
  • Tennessee at Houston has moved from 1:00 PM ET on CBS to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.
  • Indianapolis at Jacksonville has moved from 1:00 PM ET on CBS to 4:25 ET on CBS.
  • Philadelphia at the New York Giants has moved from 1:00 PM ET on FOX to 4:25 PM ET on FOX.
  • San Francisco at Seattle has moved from 4:25 PM ET on FOX to 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

The entire schedule looks like this: 

Sunday, December 29

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills - 1:00 PM - CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers - 1:00 PM - FOX

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals - 1:00 PM - FOX

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions - 1:00 PM -FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs - 1:00 PM - CBS

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 PM - FOX

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - 1:00 PM - CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 PM - FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - 4:25 PM - CBS

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 PM - FOX

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans - 4:25 PM - CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars - 4:25 PM - CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - 4:25 PM - FOX

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos - 4:25 PM - CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams - 4:25 PM - FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - 8:20 PM - NBC​​

**Games in bold represent flexed scheduling. 

The Redskins will know around the time their game starts if the Detroit Lions have won or lost, which will help determine the No. 2 spot. 

If the Redskins lose and drop to (3-13), there's no result that I can figure that would edge out Washington for the No. 2 pick. A loss seals the deal. 

If Detroit wins at home against the Packers, they cannot get the No. 2 selection because they would be (4-11-1) and that would be better than what the Redskins could do, even with a win. 

If Detroit loses, and finishes at (3-12-1), it would be up to the Redskins. A win would take them out of the current 2-spot, with a record of (4-12). 

The Giants play at 4:25 as well and sit at four wins. The Dolphins play at 1 PM  in New England with four wins also. If they win, it would knock them out, because they would have five wins. Same thing for the Giants. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Wade Wind Up in Washington?

Chris Russell

Wade Phillips wanted to come to Washington a long time ago. It's not known what his future holds in Los Angeles although a potential disappointing and premature end to the defending NFC Champs season, could trigger a reaction according to a report.

Snider: Callahan Cost Himself & the Redskins

RickSnider

Bill Callahan has nobody else to blame but himself for the last two losses for the Redskins at home. He's just greasing the skids for his departure, which will make fans happy and several players who haven't always appreciated how hard Callahan has worked them.

How did Haskins Stay Out?

Chris Russell

There's some level of controversy with Dwayne Haskins not returning to Sunday's loss against the Giants. Here's the latest as we know it.

Redskins Win by Losing, Hold No. 2 pick for now!

Chris Russell

The Redskins are in command of their destiny in 2020 in beyond as they currently hold the No. 2 overall pick after a hard fought loss at FedExField to the New York Giants in overtime.

Rick's Redskins Report Card!

RickSnider

Professor Rick Snider has his grades in after the Redskins and Giants went at it, back and forth all day in the home finale!

Chris Russell

With the 35 points the #Redskins have scored today, that's their highest mark for points scored…

A-P History!

Chris Russell

Adrian Peterson continues to turn back time on an awful but competitive Redskins team. He climbed the ladder one more time on Sunday in the fourth quarter.

Chris Russell

Our guy Rick Snider getting an arial show! …

Chris Russell

Doesn't mean he's playing again today or this year but....

Chris Russell

Hit on Haskins that could shape a lot of future. …