Fabian Moreau? Check! Montae Nicholson? Check!

Dwayne Haskins? Nope. Terry McLaurin? No thanks. Nothing to see here.

The Redskins put two more players on injured reserve Friday afternoon & neither is named the starting quarterback, who has been ruled out since Monday & the best young talent the Redskins have had in years.

Hopefully for the Redskins and for Nicholson, the experience with each other is over. No thanks. He's nowhere close to being good enough to justify the numerous TMZ headlines.

They replaced Nicholson with Kenny Ladler. They also signed receiver Jester Weah from their practice squad.

For Moreau, his disastrous season perked up when the Redskins finally benched Josh Norman, which they should have done much earlier.

This much is clear. Norman won't be here next year and Moreau is clearly an outside corner, if he's ever going to be a solid contributor.

As for McLaurin, he wasn't at practice Friday. He shouldn't play. Even if he's cleared. One thousand yards is small potatoes on the what's important scale.

Haskins should have been put on injured reserve Monday. Only the Redskins continue to not realize quarterbacks don't just fall off the cherry tree.

They should have had someone, really anyone, with a pulse in the building on Tuesday.

They'll get away with it but it was a blown opportunity to get a "free" look at a potential backup.

-Chris Russell