Redskins put 2 more on I-R..Neither is named Haskins or McLaurin.

Chris Russell

Fabian Moreau? Check!  Montae Nicholson? Check!

Dwayne Haskins?  Nope. Terry McLaurin?  No thanks. Nothing to see here.

The Redskins put two more players on injured reserve Friday afternoon & neither is named the starting quarterback, who has been ruled out since Monday & the best young talent the Redskins have had in years.

Hopefully for the Redskins and for Nicholson, the experience with each other is over. No thanks.  He's nowhere close to being good enough to justify the numerous TMZ headlines.

They replaced Nicholson with Kenny Ladler. They also signed receiver Jester Weah from their practice squad. 

For Moreau, his disastrous season perked up when the Redskins finally benched Josh Norman, which they should have done much earlier. 

This much is clear. Norman won't be here next year and Moreau is clearly an outside corner, if he's ever going to be a solid contributor. 

As for McLaurin,  he wasn't at practice Friday. He shouldn't play. Even if he's cleared. One thousand yards is small potatoes on the what's important scale.

Haskins should have been put on injured reserve Monday. Only the Redskins continue to not realize quarterbacks don't just fall off the cherry tree.

They should have had someone, really anyone, with a pulse in the building on Tuesday. 

They'll get away with it but it was a blown opportunity to get a "free" look at a potential backup.

-Chris Russell 

News

McLaurin Should be Shut Down - What are the Redskins doing?

Chris Russell

The Redskins, for some reason, haven't shut down Terry McLaurin just yet for the 2019 season. There's no reason for it. At all. Even if he's medically cleared, there is nothing to be gained by playing him.

Way to Stay!

Chris Russell

Tress Way has reportedly locked up his future on Washington .

Saying Goodbye to a Nightmare Season!

RickSnider

Even for the Redskins, this year has been bad. From the record, the start, the sacrificial lamb, a stud tight end blown up, the disregard for a recovering cancer patient who happened to be your most valuable asset, to signing an oft-troubled linebacker who didn't even make it out of the first day of OTA's.

Callahan With a Chair Shot to Jay Gruden's Back

Chris Russell

The day before Christmas brought some sense of the end. A look back on how a bitterly disappointing season started, unfolded and now is coming to a finish. It came with a proverbial chair shot from the interim head coach to the back of the former head coach.

Redskins Christmas Wishes

Chris Russell

It's time to open presents and make a Christmas wish or two but while nobody cares about what I'm wishing for in my personal life, perhaps you might agree or disagree with some wishes that will hopefully be fulfilled by the Redskins.

Redskins Roster Moves before Christmas

Chris Russell

The Redskins made a couple of small but mostly expected roster moves on Tuesday as they head to the finish line. One they haven't made is kind of curious.

Haskins Done for 2019

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins season came to an end on Sunday as he suffered a high ankle sprain and he'll smartly be unavailable to play against the Dallas Cowboys, per Bill Callahan.

Breer: "Redskins have kicked around the idea of hiring an Excutive Vice Preside of Football Operations"

Chris Russell

Merry Christmas Redskins fans. Albert Breer, who leads Sports Illustrated's MMQB coverage dropped this information on us and it would make for a better holiday season for sure! Unless.....

Chris Russell

https://twitter.com/LilySZhao/status/1209330031425658880 Preston Smith on Kirk Cousins after MNF.…

Redskins Cowboys Flexed to 4:25 ET Sunday, No. 2 Pick up for Grabs!

Chris Russell

Week 17 of the season will start later for the Redskins, as expected, with Sunday's regular season wrap coming against "America's Team" better known as the Dallas Cowboys.