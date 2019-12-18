RedskinsMaven
Redskins Fill Out 53 - It's Time to Play, Who are You?

Chris Russell

The Redskins filled the final spot on their 53-man roster by promoting defensive back Maurice Smith on Wednesday, along with Kayvon Webster and Coty Sensabaugh on Tuesday. 

They also signed receiver Emanuel Hall to the practice squad to replace Smith. 

This was after placing Brandon Scherff, Trey Quinn and Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve Tuesday. 

So who are the new guys in town? 

Kayvon Webster is in his seventh NFL season out of South Florida. He’s 28 and 5’11 – 190. He’s played cornerback for the Broncos, Rams and Texans. He hasn’t played this regular season.

Kayvon Webster Rams
© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Webster only has played 13 games since 2017 and overall has only 15 starts in 67 games with two career interceptions. 

Coty Sensabaugh is 31, in his eighth NFL season, at 5'11- 187 out of Clemson.

He’s played in 105 career games with three career interceptions, while playing for the Titans, Giants, Rams, Steelers and Broncos. He has 43 career starts, one career touchdown and 43 passes defended. 

Maurice Smith, listed as a free safety by ProFootballReference.com (PFR) but just as a defensive back by the Redskins, is 6-0 – 194 and in his third season out of Georgia at 24 years old.

He was with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 & 2018, playing 13 games with two passes defended. 

Emanuel Hall is 6'2 - 201, 22 years old out of Missouri in his rookie season. He was undrafted. Per NFL.com, he ran a 4.39/40.

Per NFL.com's draft profile: "He scored eight times that season, including a SEC-high seven scores in conference games. Hall also ranked second nationally with 24.8 yards per reception (33-817). League coaches named him second-team All-SEC in 2018, though he only played in nine games with seven starts due to a groin injury. His 22.4 yards per reception last fall (37-828, six scores) would have ranked second in the FBS if he had played enough games to qualify."

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

