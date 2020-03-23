Redskins Finally Whack Montae Nicholson

Montae Nicholson made more TMZ headlines over the last year than plays on the football field.

In addition, he couldn't stay on the field (various injuries) and quite honestly, he was inconsistent at best.

As a result, Nicholson was released by the Redskins Monday.

He wasn't the only one but he was the most important release.

Washington also said goodbye to defensive backs Breon Borders, Dee Delaney, Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster.

Sensabaugh and Webster were added late in the season.

Back to Nicholson, he had moments of hope and production. Nobody will forget the Week 3 2017 Sunday Night Football domination of the Oakland Raiders and even the game before that against Sean McVay and the Rams.

He had a tipped interception against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys this year and a preseason pick-six.

It wasn't enough to make up for being in two very controversial knucklehead situations.

He got himself suspended late in 2018 during a playoff chase and then was present for the death of a female friend from a reported overdose at his home.

Somehow, he had so little maturity and was incredibly tone-deaf to wear a mask during pregame warmups weeks after the tragic incident.

His roster spot was already in jeopardy for many reasons. The Redskins then signed Sean Davis and it was only a matter of time.

That day has finally come and the Redskins are better off for it. He wasn't anywhere close to good enough to justify the mistakes he was involved in and helped create.

